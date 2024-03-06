Sejm zaczyna obrady. Koalicja kłóci się o aborcję

<div>Protestuj\u0105cy rolnicy przed kancelari\u0119 Sejmu przywie\u017ali "<span style="font-weight: bold;">Agroabramsa<\/span>", czyli "czo\u0142g" zbudowany z bel siana. <a style="color: rgb(0, 184, 196); text-decoration: none;" onmouseover="this.style.textDecoration='underline';" onmouseout="this.style.textDecoration='none';" href="https:\/\/wydarzenia.interia.pl\/kraj\/news-protest-rolnikow-w-warszawie-demonstranci-zaczeli-blokowac-d,nId,7373113" target="_blank"><span style="font-weight: bold;">Demonstracje relacjonuje<\/span><\/a> reporter Interii Jakub Krzywiecki. <br><div><br><\/div><div><inpl:photo id="000IPVNFE5LL61QK" ext="jpg" contenteditable="false"><\/inpl:photo><\/div><\/div>